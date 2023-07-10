‘You Have To Knock Out Donald Trump’: Piers Morgan Presses Ramaswamy On When He Will Attack Trump

“Fox News Tonight” guest host Piers Morgan pressed Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy about when he would “start swinging” at former President Donald Trump Monday.

“You, to make this move, you have to be president, to become president, you’ve got to win the Republican nomination, you have to knock out Donald Trump, who is the King Kong of the Republican Party right now,” Morgan told Ramaswamy. “You have been flirting on that fence of being really careful not to annoy the beast. You’ve kept well away from criticizing overtly the gorilla. At what point are you going to take your gloves off and start swinging?” (RELATED: ‘Reeks Of Politicization’: Ramaswamy Clashes With Dana Bash Over Promise To Pardon Trump)

WATCH:



“I am done with retrospective grievance,” Ramaswamy said. “So, you’re right, there are other Republican candidates who may have grievances against other candidates like Trump and are in this race to air those grievances. I’m not. I’m in this race to actually lead this nation to a better place than we are in today.”

Ramaswamy has been an outspoken critic of the indictments of Trump by special counsel Jack Smith over allegations surrounding classified documents that were the subject of an Aug. 8 raid of Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by the former president, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who secured a 34-count indictment over a non-disclosure agreement Trump’s attorneys reached with porn star Stormy Daniels, vowing on multiple occasions to pardon the former president on his first day in office.

“I am ahead of where Trump was in June and July of 2015,” Ramaswamy, who had 10% support in an Echelon Insights poll conducted June 26-29, said.

“Vivek, I love your energy, I love your dynamism, I love your positivity, I love everything about your campaign,” Morgan said. “At some point you will have to start swinging at Donald Trump and that’s where it gets really interesting.”

Trump and Ramaswamy did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

