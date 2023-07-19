DCNF Reporter Describes Confronting Mayorkas About Record Numbers Of Migrants Being Let Into US

A Daily Caller News Foundation reporter recounted her experience trying to question Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas about the border Wednesday.

DCNF Investigative Reporter Jennie Taer encountered Mayorkas Tuesday while he was out walking. Mayorkas ignored her questions about the situation on the border multiple times as she sought an on-the-spot interview about the record number of migrants being allowed into the United States. (RELATED: ‘I’m Really Not Intimidated’: DCNF Reporter Responds To Buttigieg Backlash)

LISTEN:



“I identified myself as a reporter for the Daily Caller News Foundation and I simply asked him about belated border numbers that had come out just maybe an hour before encountering him, and these numbers showed that, while illegal immigration, is down, the Biden administration is conducting a historic program where they’re allowing numbers that we haven’t seen before, people to enter the country their ports of entry through what’s known as CBP One, a phone app that basically give them the opportunity to cross legally,” Taer told WMAL host Vince Coglianese, who is also the Editorial Director for the Daily Caller.

Over 1.78 million illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during fiscal year 2023, according to data released by CBP, following 2,378,944 encounters in fiscal year 2022 and 1,734,686 in fiscal year 2021, while Fox News reported another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP in fiscal year 2022. CBP reported that 38,000 migrants used the CBP One app to cross at a port of entry in June, up from 35,000 in May.

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acted confused and walked away when I just asked him about Biden’s Border crisis When confronted a second time, he silently walked away @DailyCaller https://t.co/i6N7Xogsgu pic.twitter.com/msdwJxLmdn — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) July 19, 2023

Taer had a similar encounter with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, asking if he had any message for the people of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed Feb. 3, prompting evacuations and shelter-in-place orders as authorities moved to address the release of the chemicals. Buttigieg referred Taer to previous press statements, before taking a photo of her.

“To vindicate myself, I am currently on crutches, though I wasn’t really intending to go very far or chase anyone down,” Taer said.

