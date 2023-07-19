Republican Presidential Longshot Exceeds GOP’s Donor Requirement After Handing Out $20 Gift Cards

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday his campaign exceeded the Republican National Committee’s (RNC) donor requirement to make the debate stage next month after giving $20 gift cards to those contributing as little as $1, according to a press release.

To qualify for its debates, the RNC is requiring all candidates to notch at least 40,000 unique donors from at least 20 states or territories, along with meeting polling criteria and signing loyalty pledges to support the eventual nominee. Burgum began handing out the “Biden Economic Relief cards” to donors last week, and has now surpassed the RNC’s threshold, including at least 200 individual contributions from 20 distinct states, according to the press release.

“Doug Burgum is well on his way to appearing on the debate stage after meeting the donor threshold and surging in New Hampshire,” campaign spokesman Lance Trover said in a statement. “Voters know America needs a governor and business leader like Doug to fix the economy, unleash American energy and win the Cold War with China.”

Burgum raised $11.7 million since his early June presidential launch, and ended the second quarter with $3.7 million cash on hand, according to the FEC filing. The governor raised $1.5 million, gave his campaign $10.2 million and the super political action (PAC) committee supporting his White House bid, Best Of America, raised over $11 million.

Donate to Doug Burgum for America and you may get a surprise phone call… Donate here: https://t.co/xKtzd1Sgnk pic.twitter.com/SnpGGmMK58 — Doug Burgum (Text “DOUG” to 70177) (@DougBurgum) July 13, 2023

The governor’s campaign mailed out the $20 donor rewards via a Mastercard or Visa gift card to ease “Bidenflation.” (RELATED: Want 20 Bucks? This GOP Candidate Is Giving Out Gift Cards In Push To Make Debate Stage)

“Doug knows people are hurting because of Bidenflation and giving Biden Economic Relief Gift Cards is a way to help 50,000 people until Doug is elected President to fix this crazy economy for everyone,” Trover previously told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “It also allows us to secure a spot on the debate stage while avoiding paying more advertising fees to social media platforms who have owners that are hostile to conservatives.”

Burgum must also meet the RNC’s polling criteria to make the first debate, where candidates must register with at least 1% support in three national polls, or 1% in two national polls and 1% in one key early primary state poll — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada or South Carolina. The surveys must be recognized by the RNC and conducted by July 1, and candidates are required to meet the polling criteria within 48 hours of the first debate.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary indicates Burgum currently has 0.2% support. The most recent polling suggests Burgum has 6% support in New Hampshire and 1% in South Carolina.

