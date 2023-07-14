GOP Presidential Candidate Sinks More Than $10 Million Into Own Campaign

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum gave his own campaign $10.2 million during his first fundraising quarter as a presidential candidate, the Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed Friday.

Burgum‘s campaign hauled an additional $1.5 million from over 200 individual donors across more than 20 different states, bringing his second quarter fundraising totals to $11.7 million, according to a press release. The campaign also reported having $3.5 million cash on hand, and Best Of America, the super political action committee (PAC) supporting Burgum’s White House bid, raised over $11 million.

“It’s clear Governor and business leader Doug Burgum will have the resources to make his message about the economy, energy and national security heard by voters in early primary and caucus states as well as across the country,” campaign spokesman Lance Trover said in a statement. “As more people learn about Doug’s vision and it becomes clear that he is the only candidate focused on the economic and national security issues that matter most, we are seeing an upswing in both small dollar donors and interested bundlers.” (RELATED: Want $20 Bucks? This GOP Candidate Is Giving Out Gift Cards In Push To Make The Debate Stage)

The governor is solely focusing his campaign on the economy, energy and national security, and has differed from some of his Republican counterparts in that he doesn’t think presidential candidates should be concerned with social issues like transgender surgeries for minors and abortion.

Donate to Doug Burgum for America and you may get a surprise phone call… Donate here: https://t.co/xKtzd1Sgnk pic.twitter.com/SnpGGmMK58 — Doug Burgum (Text “DOUG” to 70177) (@DougBurgum) July 13, 2023

Before getting into politics when he ran for governor in 2016, Burgum inherited his family farm and mortgaged it to invest in Great Plains Software, his technology firm which he later sold to Microsoft for over $1 billion. After serving as Microsoft’s senior vice president, he founded a real estate development company in 2006, the Kilbourne Group, and co-founded a software investment firm in 2008, Arthur Ventures.

The governor released his fundraising numbers after former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott announced their second quarter totals. Combined with their respective super PACs, Trump raised $35 million, DeSantis raised $150 million, Haley raised $26 million and Scott raised $25.4 million.

Burgum has been giving out $20 gift cards to those who contribute as little as $1 in an effort to meet the Republican National Committee’s debate requirements. The candidates must meet a 40,000 unique donor threshold, along with meeting a polling requirement and signing a loyalty pledge to support the eventual nominee.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican primary, based on polls conducted between June 13 and July 11, indicates that Burgum has 0.1% support.

