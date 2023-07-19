House GOP Releases Massive Report Alleging That Mayorkas ‘Ignored’ Laws, Lied To Congress

The House Homeland Security Committee released a more than 100 page report on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ alleged “dereliction of duty.”

The report highlights nine examples in which Mayorkas “ignored, abused or failed to follow” laws, as well as the DHS secretary’s alleged “false and dishonest statements.”

“Mayorkas is not an innocent bystander at the mercy of the federal bureaucracy, global events, or political opponents—he is the chief architect of the illegal immigration crisis that Americans have suffered through since January 2021. He has either willfully sparked the current crisis through his extreme and irresponsible policies, or is such a poorly informed, inefficient, and inflexible leader that he is negligent in his duties,” the report reads.

The House Homeland Security Committee released a massive report Wednesday alleging that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas "ignored" laws and lied to Congress.

The report’s findings are part of committee Chairman Mark Green’s probe into Mayorkas’ alleged “dereliction of duty” that began in June. The DCNF first reported on July 12 that Green, a Republican, would release such a report. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden’s DHS Chief Totally Ignores Question About Record Number Of Migrants Being Let Into The US)

“Either way, he has been derelict in his duty to secure the border, defend the homeland, and keep the American people safe, violating his oath to defend the Constitution and faithfully discharge the duties of his office,” the report continued.

Mayorkas allegedly lied in his previous assertions that the southern border isn’t in “crisis,” and is “closed” and “secure,” despite record surges of migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border under his leadership, according to the report.

Mayorkas also allegedly “undermined the law in effectively prohibiting ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] from detaining and removing the vast majority of illegal aliens present in the United States,” the report reads, referring to his September 2021 guidance limiting the scope of interior immigration enforcement to solely focus on threats to “national security, public safety and border security.”

ICE conducted 72,177 deportations in fiscal year 2022, down from roughly 185,000 in fiscal year 2020 when migrant encounters were lower, according to agency data.

In one example of Mayorkas’ alleged “actions taken to spread illegal aliens across the country,” the report references a 2022 DCNF report showing that DHS allows illegal migrants to use certain ICE arrest warrants as identification to travel via U.S. airports.

“This is not only unfair to travelers who must abide by a different set of rules, but it also represents a potential national security risk, because TSA might not be able to verify the identities of some individuals boarding flights,” the report states.

The ongoing investigation into Mayorkas will have several phases, and the next portion focuses on cartel violence, the DCNF first reported. The final phase of the investigation will involve information about alleged “potential fraud” committed by Mayorkas that the committee has received from unnamed U.S. officials, Green recently disclosed to the DCNF.

“Ideally, they would become whistleblowers, get protection and testify. They have reluctance to do so because of what’s happened at the DOJ with the guys who came clean there and then got bullied by the leadership,” Green said.

“So they’re obviously very concerned. I mean this administration has no concept of law and order and so these people are very concerned. We just have to figure out a way to make sure we can guarantee the protection because some of these people they have their retirements on the line,” Green added.

Some House Republicans have already filed articles of impeachment against Mayorkas, but Green has yet to support their calls.

