IRS Whistleblower Shuts Down Rep. Ro Khanna’s Questions About Leaks From Hunter Biden Investigation

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley shut down questions from Democratic California Rep. Ro Khanna about whether he or any of his colleagues leaked information about the Hunter Biden investigation to media outlets.

Shapley testified in front of the House Oversight Committee Wednesday about the Hunter Biden investigation and how it was handled by the Department of Justice (DOJ), FBI and IRS. Khanna asked Shapley a series of questions about whether the IRS agent spoke to the media before he testified to the House Ways and Means Committee.

“Let me just ask you on the media, you’ve given testimony under oath that you have never spoken to the Washington Post and any reporter on this matter, correct?” Khanna asked. (RELATED: IRS Whistleblower’s Attorney Slams Washington Post For Not Correcting Hunter Biden Story)

“That is correct,” Shapley replied.

“Have you spoken to any media outlet on this matter?”

“I have spoken after the House Ways and Means Committee…”

“Before that, have you spoken to any media journalist on this matter?”

“Absolutely not,” Shapley said.

“Do you know of any colleague of yours at the IRS have spoken to any journalist on this matter?”

“Absolutely not,” Shapley replied.

“Do you know of any investigation into the leaks on this matter?”

“So the October 6th leak, I was the person who referred it to our Inspector General,” Shapley said before Khanna interrupted.

“Do you know if any of your colleagues are under investigation for that leak?”

“No. I know of no colleague under investigation for that leak,” Shapley said.

“And, just for the record, it is your testimony under oath that you have never spoken to any media person before the House testimony about this matter?”

“It is not only my testimony under oath today, I have provided an affidavit to the House Ways and Means Committee stating the same, I have said it to our inspector general’s office as well,” Shapley concluded.

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, accused Shapley of leaking information about the Hunter Biden investigation to The Washington Post in an October 2022 story about the Hunter Biden probe. Shapley testified earlier in Wednesday’s hearing about Hunter Biden’s attorneys making “false allegations” about him, including the claim that he leaked information to the press.

Shapley’s attorneys have strongly denied Lowell’s accusation and demanded The Washington Post clarify Shapley was not one of its sources. It’s unclear who leaked the information to The Washington Post.