Biden Family And Associates Took Estimated $17 Million From Foreign Business Partners, IRS Whistleblower Testifies

The Biden family and its business associates took approximately $17 million from foreign business interests in Ukraine, China and Romania, IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler testified Wednesday.

Ziegler testified in front of the House Oversight Committee about the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Hunter Biden investigation and the Biden family’s alleged business dealings.

Ziegler’s written testimony says the IRS threatened him with “criminal conduct” for an internal email he sent to leadership after he was left in the dark about the Hunter Biden investigation @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/ONKbCROrP4 — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) July 19, 2023

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, chair of the Oversight Committee, asked Ziegler to confirm the payments allegedly sent to the Biden family from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma, Chinese firms State Energy HK and CEFC and other businesses in Romania. (RELATED: IRS Whistleblower Says Hunter Biden’s Attorneys Made ‘False Statements’ And ‘Threatened’ Prosecutors)

“How much money did Hunter Biden and his associates receive from the Romanian company you identified?” Comer asked.

“So that amount would be, from Romania, the approximate total transfers from the Romania company would have been 3.1 million to everyone,” Ziegler replied.

“How much did Hunter Biden and his associates receive from State Energy HK Limited through the Robinson Walker LLC?” Comer followed up.

“So, total transfers from State Energy HK to Rob Walker was 3 million,” Ziegler said.

“Was there a $100,000 payment from CEFC Infrastructure to Owasco P.C., Hunter Biden’s professional corporation?”

“Yes, chairman,” Ziegler responded.

“Approximately how much was transferred to Hunter Biden and his business associates through Hudson West III?”

“So, the total transfers from Hudson West III to everyone was $3.7 million,” Ziegler said.

“How much money did Hunter Biden and his business associates receive from Ukrainian company Burisma?” Comer asked.

“Burisma paid to everyone involved $6.5 million,” Ziegler responded.

“Burisma also paid Blue Star Strategies and a law firm hundreds of thousands of dollars, bringing the total Burisma payments to over $7 million. Is that correct?”

“That is correct, $7.3 million,” Ziegler said.

“Between 2014 and 2019 this brings the total amount of foreign income streams received to approximately $17 million, correct?” Comer asked.

“That is correct,” Ziegler said.

House Oversight released a memo in March about Hunter Biden business associate Rob Walker allegedly taking payments from State Energy HK on behalf of Biden family members. Hunter Biden’s business dealings with a Romanian oligarch were outlined by a memo released by the House Oversight Committee in May.

The committee also disclosed a $100,000 payment from CEFC to Owasco P.C. shortly after Hunter Biden allegedly texted a CEFC associate about how the Bidens are “the best” at doing what his CEFC boss wanted. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Worked To Secure US Visa For Oligarch Allegedly Involved In Suspected Bribery Scheme)

The Senate Finance Committee reported an estimated $5 million in payments from CEFC to Hudson West III, a business entity created by Hunter Biden and a CEFC official. Hudson West then redirected payments to Hunter Biden and his business associates, according to the committee’s report.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Burisma are well-documented by his laptop email archive, first reported by the New York Post ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Ziegler testified anonymously to the House Ways and Means Committee about how Biden allegedly moved money from Burisma to a Chinese firm to avoid paying taxes.