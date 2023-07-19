Decorated Army Veteran Makes Waves With First Week Fundraising Haul In Senate Bid: REPORT

Decorated Army veteran Sam Brown kicked off his 2024 senatorial campaign to a strong start, raking in more campaign cash than his GOP primary opponents during the first week of his candidacy, according to Politico.

Brown, who ran for Senate in the 2022 midterms and lost in the Republican primary, announced his run to unseat Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada on July 10. The Army veteran brought in over $400,000 during the first week of his second Senate campaign, out-raising what the other Republican challengers garnered during the second fundraising quarter, a source familiar with the totals told Politico.

“[An] immense outpouring of encouragement from grassroots supporters throughout Nevada and America,” Brown told Politico in a statement. “We’re witnessing immense energy for our movement.” (RELATED: Decorated Army Veteran Sam Brown Announces Second Senate Run)

Jim Merchant, a former state House member who ran for Congress in 2020 with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement and lost, raised $110,000 during the second fundraising quarter and enters the next financial period with roughly $43,ooo cash on hand, according to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) filing.

Rosen raked in $2.2 million during the same time period, and ended the second quarter with $7.5 million cash on hand, according to the FEC filing.

Nevadans are ready for a servant leader who will represent them and their values in the United States Senate. Not a career politician who has forgotten about our state and its people. #DutyFirst pic.twitter.com/780QpqyXbb — Sam Brown (@CaptainSamBrown) July 19, 2023

After serving in Afghanistan, Brown ran for the Texas state House and lost in the Republican primary in 2014, according to Ballotpedia. In 2022, the Army veteran ran to unseat the incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, but former Attorney General Adam Laxalt won the GOP primary by over 20 points.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, is focusing its 2024 efforts on more moderate candidates to prevent another failed red wave in 2024, and had been recruiting Brown to enter the field. The Cook Political Report has Rosen’s seat classified in the “lean D” category for the 2024 Senate cycle.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.