Decorated Army Veteran Sam Brown Announces Second Senate Run

Sam Brown, an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, announced Monday he will run in the 2024 Nevada Senate primary to challenge incumbent Democrat Jacky Rosen.

“Right now, the American Dream is at risk. Joe Biden and Jacky Rosen promised to unite Americans and solve problems. Instead, they’ve abandoned Nevada and divided America with extreme policies to satisfy special interests in Washington,” Brown said in a statement. His entrance marks a victory for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which had been recruiting Brown to enter the race.

“I know our mission to restore the American Dream is achievable if we work together. In the military, no one asks you what party you are in. They just want to know they can count on you to get the job done. That’s the attitude we need to tackle the problems of today. As your Senator, I will get the job done for Nevada. I am ready to lead and fight for you again,” the candidate added.

Brown joined the U.S. Army in 2006 after graduating from West Point. He was severely injured by an improvised explosive device blast in Kandahar, suffering third-degree burns over 30% of his body and losing his left index finger. He was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Army Commendation Medal for Valor. Following his recovery, Brown founded a startup that helps injured veterans manage their medical care.

Republicans consider Nevada in their second-tier of Senate pickup opportunities, behind West Virginia, Ohio, and Montana. Republican challenger Joe Lombardo knocked off incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak during the 2022 midterms, but incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto held off Republican Adam Laxalt in the closest race of the cycle. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto Runs Away From Questions About Biden Campaigning)

Brown ran in the 2022 GOP Senate primary, finishing second to Laxalt with 34.2% support. He raised $4.4 million during the primary.

A first-term senator, Rosen defeated incumbent Republican Dean Heller in the 2018 midterms. She previously served a single term in the House of Representatives.

Brown will face off in the primary against Jim Marchant, a former state assemblyman who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020 and secretary of state in 2022.