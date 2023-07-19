Second Hunter Biden IRS Whistleblower Identified As Gay Democrat

A previously anonymous IRS whistleblower testifying about an investigation into Hunter Biden came forward Wednesday, identifying as a gay Democrat who wanted to do the “right thing.”

IRS agent Joseph Ziegler testified before Congress in an Oversight Committee hearing alongside another IRS whistleblower, Gary Shapley. The two worked together in a 2018 investigation into Hunter Biden and previously alleged the Department of Justice (DOJ) was involved in a coverup of Hunter Biden’s tax fraud.

“I sit here before you not as a hero or a victim, but as a whistleblower compelled to disclose the truth,” Ziegler began in his opening statement, noting he may be risking his career and reputation. Ziegler noted he’s worked at the IRS since 2010.

“I was the lead IRS case agent on the Hunter Biden investigation. I recently discovered that people are saying that I must be more credible because I’m a Democrat who happens to be married to a man,” Ziegler said. “I’m no more credible than this man sitting next to me due to my sexual orientation or my political beliefs. The truth is, my credibility comes today from my job experience with the IRS and my intimate knowledge of the agency’s standard and procedures.”

“I was raised and have always strived to do what is right. Although I do have my supporters, others have said that I am a traitor to the Democratic Party and that I am causing more division in our society. I implore you to consider that if you were put in my position with the facts as I have stated them, ask yourself if you would be doing the exact same thing.” Ziegler continued,

Ziegler said he hopes he’s an “example to other LGBTQ people out there who are questioning doing the right thing at the potential cost to themselves and others.”

“We should always do the right thing no matter how painful the process might be,” he added. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Moved Burisma Cash Through China, 2nd IRS Whistleblower Says)

Shapley had identified himself from the beginning, saying he came forward after 14 years at the agency because “the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office, Department of Justice Tax, and Department of Justice provided preferential treatment and unchecked conflicts of interest in an important and high-profile investigation of the President’s son, Hunter Biden.”

Shapley previously testified Hunter Biden allegedly threatened a Chinese business associate via text message by saying Joe Biden was sitting next to him.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight. And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” the full text message allegedly read.

The White House Counsel responded to the text message allegation by saying “the President was not in business with his son.”

“As we have also said many times before, the Justice Department makes decisions in its criminal investigations independently, and in this case, the White House has not been involved. As the President has said, he loves his son and is proud of him accepting responsibility for his actions and is proud of what he is doing to rebuild his life,” White House Counsel spokesperson Ian Sams said.