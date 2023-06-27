Hunter Biden Moved Burisma Cash Through China, 2nd IRS Whistleblower Says

Hunter Biden evaded paying a portion of his taxes by moving his earnings from Burisma to a Chinese firm and then getting the money back through a “loan,” an IRS whistleblower testified.

The alleged tax scheme began after Hunter Biden sent an email in 2014 to his Burisma business associate Devon Archer about how they planned to spend the $1 million they were both earning from the Ukrainian energy company, the unnamed whistleblower claimed in his June 1 testimony released Thursday by the House Ways and Means Committee.

“At that time Devon Archer and Hunter Biden were also looking into this Bohai Harvest investment. There was about a million dollars that they had to put forward. Hunter didn’t have the money to put that forward. So Devon was, like, ‘Why don’t I take part of the Burisma money. We can pay another part of it to you and then half of it will go into the investment in this Chinese company,'” the whistleblower said.

“So imagine this. If you are an owner of a company and your friend tells you that, I want to pay my wages to your company and you’re going to loan the money back to me, that’s essentially what happened here. He took loans from that corporation — which were distributions. And he didn’t pay taxes on those loans,” the whistleblower continued.