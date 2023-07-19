Sen. Kennedy Says DOJ Is Working To Ensure Trump Is The Nominee

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy said Wednesday on Fox & Friends the Department of Justice is trying to ensure former President Donald Trump is the nominee in 2024.

Trump announced Tuesday he had received a letter from special prosecutor Jack Smith Sunday. Trump stated he is a “TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury Investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

“Senator, I saw a story this morning that apparently after he publicized he had gotten this target letter, former President Trump spoke on the phone with Speaker McCarthy and Elise Stefanik as well to strategize, essentially, their plans to defend him. Are Republicans on Capitol Hill united in defending him?” host Steve Doocy asked. (RELATED: ‘I’m Asking You’: Vivek Ramaswamy Spars With Fox Host Over Trump Indictment)

“I can’t speak for all Republicans. I will speak for me. I don’t know what the facts are. I haven’t seen the indictment yet. I will say in terms of the politics, and this is a cynical point of view, but I think some Americans are drawing this conclusion, that President Biden and President Trump have a co-dependency. President Trump wants President Biden as an opponent, because he thinks he will be easiest to beat. President Biden wants President Trump as his opponent because given President Biden’s poll numbers, he polls right up there with Bud Light, he thinks President Trump is the only person he can beat,” Kennedy said. “One of them is going to be wrong.”

“But I think, I hate to say this, I think it is a fair observation. I think the Justice Department is going to do pretty much, at the senior levels, whatever they can to make sure President Trump is the nominee, because that is who President Biden wants,” he continued.

Kennedy also declined to say who he would endorse in the Republican field during the interview.