REPORT: Tiger Woods’ Ex Drops $30 Million Lawsuit Against Estate

Tiger Woods’ former girlfriend dismissed her $30 million lawsuit against his estate in June, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

Erica Herman filed the lawsuit against her ex’s residence in 2022 after the golf star allegedly broke the Landlord Tenant Act by tricking her into leaving his Jupiter Island mansion once they broke up. Herman dismissed the lawsuit in late June, according to court documents obtained by the New York Post. (RELATED: REPORT: Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Launches Lawsuit To Lift Gag-Order And Share Details Of Their Relationship)

“The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration,” the document stated, according to the New York Post.

Herman asserted to have made a verbal agreement with Woods, allowing her to reside in the mansion for five more years after their breakup, the outlet reported. In October 2022, she filed the original complaint, alleging that Woods forced her out of the home when the relationship ended, thus violating an oral agreement they had made, the New York Post reported.

The complaint will be dropped pending the resolution of a second appeal, according to the New York Post. Herman’s second appeal challenges a judge’s decision to overturn a previous lawsuit in which she tried to nullify a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) with Woods.

Herman alleged that because Woods was her boss while having an intimate relationship with her, she was released from the NDA, claiming to be a victim of sexual abuse, the New York Post reported. However, the judge called the allegations “vague and threadbare,” ruling twice to let the case be solved in private between both parties, according to the outlet.

Woods denied all accusations, calling Herman a “jilted ex-girlfriend.”