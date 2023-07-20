California Powerball Player Wins $1.08 Billion Jackpot

A simple set of numbers turned into a billion-dollar windfall for one lucky California Powerball player.

The numbers 7, 10, 11, 13, 24 and a red Powerball 24 with a 2X Power Play multiplier unlocked the $1.08 billion prize from a single ticket Wednesday, according to a Powerball release.

The lucky winner bought their fast-track to fortune at the Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles, according to CNN.

The windfall, before taxes, can be received as a $558.1 million dollar lump sum or an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments towards an annuitized value of $1.08 billion, according to Powerball.

“Blessed, thank God someone won,” Nabor Herrera, who owns the mini market that sold the jackpot ticket, told CNN.

California has a new Powerball BILLIONAIRE! One lucky ticket sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in Los Angeles was the only ticket across the country to match all 6 numbers in the July 19 #Powerball draw, winning the $1 Billion Powerball jackpot 🎉 🙌 👏 🤩. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/v3Ae41uyNC — California Lottery (@calottery) July 20, 2023

Thirty-six Powerball drawings July 19 also matched five white balls to win $1 million prizes, Powerball wrote in the release. (RELATED: Woman Wins Massive Lottery Prize After Losing Her Home In Tornado)

Three tickets on the East Coast netted $2 million each in prize money. Lower-level prizes across the country stand at a combined $85.1 million value, the release continued.

Wednesday’s winning ticket is still less than the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won in November 2022.