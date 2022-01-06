Powerball Tickets, Totaling $632 Million Jackpot, Sold In California And Wisconsin

Two Powerball tickets sold in California and Wisconsin matched all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing for a combined total of $632 million.

The two winning ticket holders will split the $632.6 million jackpot, with each ticket estimated to be worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash. One ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California, according to CBS.

Due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot climbed to $632.6 million, with a cash option of $450.2 million. It is the 7th largest in Powerball history, according to a press release from Powerball.

Two lucky #Powerball players from 📍#California and 📍#Wisconsin have woken up to the news they are $316,300,000 richer! Check out the draw information here 👉https://t.co/tViQTdpON6 pic.twitter.com/KlaPsYc39D — Powerball USA (@PowerballUSA) January 6, 2022

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46. The Powerball number was 17.

More than 3 million tickets won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million in Wednesday’s drawing. There were also two Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each sold in Florida and Georgia.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, and tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to Powerball. (RELATED: Idaho Man Wins Lottery For 6th Time)

The lottery game holds weekly drawings every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Wednesday’s drawing was the first time someone had won the Powerball since Oct. 4, 2021, when a single ticket-holder won the $699.8 million grand prize.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.