Chinese Billionaire Admits To Bribing Blue City Official To Speed Up Real Estate Project

A Chinese property tycoon admitted to bribing a California government official, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday.

Zhang Li, a Chinese billionaire, admitted that he bribed former San Francisco Department of Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru to ensure favorable treatment regarding the development of a property in the city, according to the DOJ. Zhang reached an agreement with U.S. Attorney’s Office in which Zhang admitted to wrongdoing and, should he abide by the deferred prosecution agreement terms, the charge will be dropped in three years.

“The criminal charges and resolutions announced today send a clear message that this office will not tolerate the corruption of public officials in the District by anyone, including individuals acting from outside of the United States,” First Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Robbins said in a statement. (RELATED: Joe Biden Allegedly Attended Meeting With Chinese Company That Paid Hunter Biden, House Oversight Says)

Z&L Properties, Zhang’s retail company, will also plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and honest services wire fraud, according to the DOJ.

Zhang bribed Nuru during a trip to China in 2018 with food, drinks and other amenities, according to the DOJ.

“Public corruption erodes public confidence and strikes at the very foundation of our government,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp said, according to the DOJ’s press release. The citizens of San Francisco deserve better, and we stand firmly committed to investigating both corrupt officials and private citizens who attempt to bribe them, no matter where they reside.”

