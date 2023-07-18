Joe Biden Allegedly Attended Meeting With Chinese Company That Paid Hunter Biden, House Oversight Says

Joe Biden allegedly attended a meeting shortly after his vice presidency with a Chinese energy company that was doing business with Hunter Biden, the House Oversight Committee said Tuesday.

House Oversight released a timeline of events detailing the Biden family’s alleged influence peddling with foreign business interests. Joe Biden allegedly met in May 2017 with officials from CEFC China Energy, a Chinese energy firm linked to the Chinese Communist Party, according to a Biden family associate, the House Oversight timeline says. (RELATED: America First Legal Sues Merrick Garland, DOJ For Allegedly Failing To Require Hunter Biden To Register As Foreign Agent)

🚨BREAKING🚨 Today, we are releasing a timeline of the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes. President Biden has repeatedly denied knowing anything about his family’s business dealings despite evidence to the contrary. Our timeline contains important dates as to when… pic.twitter.com/Xu7CeHzgqV — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 18, 2023

An alleged email between Biden business associates on May 13 described “10 held by H for the big guy?” referring to Hunter Biden allegedly holding a 10% ownership stake for Joe Biden, House Oversight disclosed. Joe Biden’s alleged “big guy” nickname is shown in emails from the Hunter Biden laptop archive with other business associates of the younger Biden.

Biden family business associate Tony Bobulinski said leading up to the 2020 presidential election that he spoke with FBI agents about Joe Biden potentially earning 10% of the money from the CEFC venture, the New York Post reported. Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley referenced Bobulinski’s FBI interview in October 2022 when he requested more records from the FBI about the Biden family’s alleged arrangement with CEFC.

Hunter Biden’s business associate Rob Walker allegedly wired an unspecified Biden family member $15,000 from CEFC and wired JBBSR Inc., an LLC belonging to James Biden, the brother of President Biden, House Oversight found.

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified to the House Ways & Means Committee about a threatening text Hunter Biden allegedly sent to a CEFC official with Joe Biden sitting in the same room.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled. Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight,” Hunter Biden said.

“I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father.”

The original arrangement with CEFC was allegedly changed and additional Biden associates were apparently removed, an email Hunter Biden sent on Aug.2, 2017 shows, according to the House Oversight timeline. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Hunter Biden Worked To Secure US Visa For Ukrainian Oligarch Allegedly Involved In Suspected Biden Bribery Scheme)

“The chairman changed that deal after we me[t] in MIAMI TO A MUCH MORE LASTING AND LUCRATIVE ARRANGEMENT to create a holding company 50% percent [sic] owned by ME and 50% owned by him. Consulting fees is one piece of our income stream but the reason this proposal by the chairman was so much more interesting to me and my family is that we would also be partners inn [sic] the equity and profits of the JV’s investments,” Hunter Biden said.

The next day, Hunter Biden allegedly texted a CEFC associate about how the Bidens are “the best” at doing what his CEFC boss allegedly wanted, the House Oversight Committee revealed in late June. Owasco P.C., an LLC controlled by Hunter Biden was allegedly paid $100,000 by a CEFC subsidiary on Aug. 4th, 2017, the committee showed.

On Aug. 8th, 2017, Hudson West III, a joint entity formed by Hunter Biden and a CEFC official, was allegedly wired more than $5 million in payments, a Senate Finance Committee report discovered. Biden was allegedly sent nearly $5 million in payments from Hudson West beginning on Aug. 8th, the senate report continued.

House Oversight released a separate memo in March alleging that Walker was being paid on behalf of Biden family members by Chinese energy firms.

The White House has said Joe Biden was not involved in his son’s business dealings and Hunter Biden’s attorneys have said Hunter’s words have no connection to anyone else in the Biden family.