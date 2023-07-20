Dem Rep Says RFK Jr. ‘Brings Shame On A Storied Name’ For Testifying In Gov’t Weaponization Hearing

Democratic Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly criticized Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for bringing “shame” to the Kennedy name during a hearing held by the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government on Thursday.

“No matter what you may think, Mr. Kennedy, and I revere your name, you’re not here to propound your case for censorship,” Connolly said during the hearing. “You are here for cynical reasons to be used politically by [the Republican] side of the aisle to embarrass the current president of the United States, and you’re an enabler in that effort today. And it brings shame on a storied name that I revere.”

Kennedy appeared before the subcommittee to testify about censorship committed by the federal government and the importance of free speech. Connolly called the hearing an “Orwellian dystopia.” (RELATED: RFK Jr. Says He Was ‘The First Person Censored By The Biden Administration’)

“I’ve been in this Congress [for] 15 years, and I never thought we’d descend to this level of Orwellian dystopia,” he said.

Connolly brought up the late Robert F. Kennedy during his remarks, according to video of the hearing.

“I began my political interest with your father. And it makes me profoundly sad to see where we have descended today in this hearing,” Connolly said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.