‘Hellhole And Cesspool’: Rep. Elise Stefanik Says Hunter Biden Laptop Censorship Swung Election

Republican New York Rep. Elise Stefanik alleged during a Thursday hearing that the censorship of Hunter Biden’s “hellhole and cesspool” laptop swung the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Following a meeting with the FBI in which agents acknowledged the laptop’s authenticity, Twitter prohibited its users from sharing an October 2020 New York Post story about the laptop in both tweets and direct messages. Bureau officials learned in 2019 over the course of their Hunter Biden tax probe that the laptop was authentic, Internal Revenue Service whistleblower Gary Shapley testified to the House Ways and Means Committee.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and a GOP witness argue wider dissemination of the Hunter Biden laptop story would have flipped the 2020 election, citing a poll saying “61% of Democrats” would have changed their vote. pic.twitter.com/RSPZ9A1SDs — The Recount (@therecount) July 20, 2023

“Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell, it has everything. It’s a hellhole and cesspool of corruption and criminal conduct. It has hard drugs, prostitution, pornography, money laundering. It has Biden family shell companies, Communist Chinese corruption, foreign government deals for tens of millions of dollars in exchange for access to the Biden family,” Stefanik said.

“This was illegal government censorship to protect and prop up Joe Biden on the eve of the 2020 election. And according to polling of people who were made aware of the Hunter Biden laptop story, 53% would have changed their vote, including 61% of Democrats,” she continued. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Lawyers Admit That His ‘Computer Data’ Is Real)

Stefanik apparently referenced a survey from TIPP Insights conducted from Dec. 7-9, 2022. The poll of 1351 people found that 501, or 37%, were “closely following” the laptop story. Of that 37%, 53% described themselves as “very” or “somewhat” likely to have changed their vote in the 2020 election if they had known. That number includes 62% of Democrats and 52% of Republicans. Overall, under 20% of people out of the initial 1351 said that knowledge of the laptop may have changed their vote.

Other conservative media outlets, including the Daily Caller News Foundation, reported on the laptop ahead of the election. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany repeatedly referenced the story in briefings. McEnany’s Twitter account was also suspended.