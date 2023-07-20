Graduate Student No Longer Allowed To Teach After Leaving Threatening Voicemail On Legislator’s Phone

A graduate student at Louisiana State University (LSU) will no longer be allowed to teach at the university after leaving a threatening voicemail message on a Republican Louisiana state Senator’s phone, according to an LSU spokesperson.

Graduate student Marcus Venable is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police after leaving a threatening message on Republican Louisiana state Senator Michael Fesi’s phone, according to WAFB. Fesi voted for Louisiana House Bill 648, which bans child sex change surgeries and hormone therapy for gender-confused minors. (RELATED: Machete-Wielding Professor Gets Axed After Threatening Reporter | The Daily Caller)

“As a university, we foster open and respectful dialogue. Like everyone, graduate students with teaching assignments have the right to express their opinions, but this profanity-filled, threatening call crossed the line. This does not exhibit the character we expect of someone given the privilege of teaching as part of their graduate assistantship. The student will be allowed to continue their studies but will not be extended the opportunity to teach in the future,” Abbigail Rocha Laymoun, LSU media relations coordinator, said in an email to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

UNHINGED: This is a voicemail that was sent to Louisiana State Senator @Sen_BigMikeFesi after he voted to override Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto on the bill to ban child sex changes in which @LSU Professor Marcus Venable calls him a “fat fucking piece of shit” and says “I can’t… pic.twitter.com/IEKisCF6mg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 20, 2023

“I will make a goddamn martini made from the tears of butthurt conservatives when we put your fucking ass in the ground,” Venable can be heard saying in the recording.

Republican Louisiana state Rep. Gabe Firment, author of the controversial bill, commented on the graduate student’s phone call, saying, “I’m not sure what is worse, this guy’s threats and obscene language or his inability to analyze data and research objectively and admit that ‘gender affirming care’ is child abuse.”

I’m not sure what is worse, this guy’s threats and obscene language or his inability to analyze data and research objectively and admit that “gender affirming care” is child abuse. Like the “experts” that testified in opposition to HB648 he is unable to admit the truth. #lalege https://t.co/JoaSYYIDRK — State Representative Gabe Firment (@FirmentGabe) July 20, 2023

“Senator Fesi believes it is inappropriate to speak on the details until the investigation is complete and findings are released,” a spokesperson for Fesi told the DCNF.

Venable did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

