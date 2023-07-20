‘I Got You B*tch’: Joe Rogan Has A Wild Theory On Jeffrey Epstein And Bill Clinton’s Relationship

Joe Rogan shared his wild theory on late child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and former President Bill Clinton’s relationship during an episode of his podcast shared Tuesday.

Rogan was deep in conversation with comedian Duncan Trussel when he asked, “why do you think Epstein had that giant painting of Bill Clinton in a dress in his foyer?” The painting in question apparently featured the former President posing in a blue dress and red heels while pointing toward the viewer quite provocatively.

“Epstein’s taste in art was not great,” Trussel responded, making a joke but missing the point Rogan was trying to make. “That painting is like, ‘I got you b*tch,” Rogan explained. “That’s what that is. You got a president who was on [Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet] flight logs 26 times with Epstein, and you got that guy in a f*cking dress in your house.”

“I got you bitch” Joe Rogan and Duncan Trussell discuss Jeffrey Epstein’s painting of Bill Clinton in a dress. pic.twitter.com/PBJfMf71R2 — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) July 19, 2023

“Okay, I’m dumb. I’m sorry dude, I’m officially dumb,” Trussel cut in. “Because I’ve known about that picture and I’ve just been like, why would anybody want …” Rogan doubled down on his (fairly solid) theory, claiming that the painting was Epstein’s way of reminding Clinton — and possibly warning other guests to his creepy child sex house — that he has the power in all dynamics.

LMFAO NO WAY pic.twitter.com/8vz01oyHCP — Arthur Bloom (@j_arthur_bloom) August 14, 2019

“You imagine if I knew some horrible, dark secrets about you, and you came over to my house and I have a giant painting of you, right when you walk in the front door, of you in a dress, and I’m like ‘hey buddy, hi, welcome.’ You know how terrifying that would be?” (RELATED: Ghislaine Maxwell Spills Tea On Her ‘Special Friendship’ With Bill Clinton)

Trussel was equally as enthralled by the idea, claiming that the situation somewhat suggests that Epstein had “control” over a president. Rogan believes that this is “100% what” Epstein was doing, and since almost no one in an official capacity has bothered to look for Epstein’s clients, there is no evidence to suggest that Rogan is wrong.