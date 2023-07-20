‘Becoming A Majority’: LGBT Population At Ivy League Schools Skyrocket: REPORT

The number of LGBT students at Ivy League schools has reportedly skyrocketed.

Thirty-five percent of Princeton students now identify as LGBT, along with 29% at Yale, 28.9% at Harvard, 21.4% at Cornell and 15% at the University of Pennsylvania, according to data compiled by the respective colleges published by the New York Post. Roughly 7% of Americans identify as part of the LGBT community, a Gallup poll found. (RELATED: The Rapid Uptick In LGBT Identification Is Driven By People Who Are Actually Straight, Report Finds)

Brown University sparked discussion earlier in July when it was revealed 38% of their student body identifies as LGBT, per the New York Post. In 2010, 14% of Brown students reportedly identified as LGBT.

“Honestly I’m not surprised by that statistic,” a Brown student told the New York Post. “At Brown, there’s no social pressure to fit into a box or hide your identity.”

Forty percent of Brown University students say they are LGBT, suggesting social contagion https://t.co/71OPExqMor — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) July 9, 2023

Abigail Anthony, a Princeton University graduate, reportedly claimed some students may be latching onto an LGBT identity because of campus culture.

“Since sexual orientation identity is largely non-falsifiable, many people will claim LGBTQ status to join the ‘oppressed’ group,” Anthony told the New York Post.

“It could be that students at elite schools are more inclined to be obsessed with social acceptance and professional advancement, and … profess an LGBTQ identity to indicate their political beliefs on a campus that leans left,” Anthony added.

An unnamed Columbia student told the outlet the LGBT community is in the process of becoming prevalent on campus.

“It’s becoming a majority,” the Columbia student said.