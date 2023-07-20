Accuser Sues Famous ‘Simpsons’ Composer Danny Elfman For Allegedly Failing To Pay $830,000 Sexual Assault Settlement

The creator of the theme song for “The Simpsons,” Danny Elfman is being sued for breach of contract for failure to pay a sexual assault settlement of $830,000.

Nomi Abadi, a Grammy-nominated pianist and composer, alleged that Elfman sexually harassed her in 2015 and 2016, according to Variety. Elfman was reportedly ordered to pay the settlement, but according to Abadi, has failed to do so. The prolific film and television composer, who also composed the music for “Wednesday,” denied all wrongdoing, calling the claims “vicious and wholly false allegations about sexual misconduct,” according to Variety.

Abadi filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department in 2017 alleging that Elfman exposed himself in front of her and proceeded to masturbate. She said these actions happened a number of times, according to RollingStone. The police report reportedly categorized the allegations as “indecent exposure.”

Elfman has denied all allegations against him and described their relationship as “platonic.” He said Abadi had shown romantic interest in him, but was turned down. H alleges she “retaliated against him after he spurned her advances,” according to RollingStone. (RELATED: Elton John Testifies In Kevin Spacey’s Assault Trial)

Abadi also accused Elfman of coercing her to do a nude photoshoot and said he presented her with a glass of semen. Elfman denied that it was semen in the cup, and explained that it was a joke that was grossly misunderstood.

It’s unclear if Elfman has any plans to make any sort of partial payment to Abadi in relation to this matter.