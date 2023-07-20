Snakes Cause Two Major Alabama Power Outages In July

Alabama residents suffered two major power outages due to snakes causing disruptions to the power supply in July.

On Thursday morning, around 9 a.m., north Alabama experienced a sudden power outage when a snake managed to infiltrate the Athens Primary Substation, AL.com reported. Multiple cities were left without power for approximately an hour. The temperature was over 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

“A slithering serpent lost his life & disrupted power at Athens Primary Substation on Elkton: snake being removed: power will soon be restored to those customers,” the City of Athens tweeted. (RELATED: 15-Foot Python “Big Mama” Escapes in Major City)

A slithering serpent lost his life & disrupted power at Athens Primary Substation on Elkton: snake being removed: power will soon be restored to those customers. That substation serves West Limestone, Clements and parts of Tanner and Athens. pic.twitter.com/JujkS8xJ89 — City of Athens, AL (@AthensAL) July 20, 2023

This is the second snake-related incident within the month. The Marshall Dekalb Electric Cooperative faced a similar ordeal on July 5 when they found a massive snake had managed to scale a substation, WVTM reported. It was approximately 86 degrees Fahrenheit. The snake died due to the electrical discharge.

“Look close. A snake made his way into the Albertville Primary Substation and knocked out the majority of our system,” Marshall Dekalb Electric Cooperative wrote on Facebook. “Thank you to everyone for being patient.”