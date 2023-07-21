Biden Admin Pressures AI Companies Into Regulations, Watermarks

Seven artificial intelligence (AI) companies agreed to regulatory measures put forth by the Biden administration on Friday, including possibly issuing watermarks on AI content and conducting research to mitigate “bias.”

The companies — Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI — met with President Joe Biden on Friday afternoon at the White House. The administration had already met with the companies on several occasions to discuss possible “risks” the rapidly-developing technology can pose to the public.

The White House readout stated the companies have agreed on:

Implementing a system to help users identify when content is AI generated, possibly through watermarks.

Issuing public reports on AI’s “capabilities, limitations, and areas of appropriate and inappropriate use” to cover the effects on “fairness and bias.”

Conducting research “on avoiding harmful bias and discrimination, and protecting privacy.”

Developing AI systems to help address societal issues like cancer and climate change to contribute to the “prosperity, equality, and security of all.”

The president delivered remarks on the plan, saying it covers three fundamental aspects: “safety, security and trust.”

“Realising the promise of AI by managing the risk is going to require some new laws, regulations and oversight. In the weeks ahead I’m going to continue to take executive action to help America lead the way towards responsible innovation. And we’re going to work with both parties to develop appropriate legislation and regulation,” Biden said.

Biden has previously said the technology “could be” dangerous but that ChatGBT is “fascinating.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Announces Plan To Counter Risks Of AI)

Earlier in July, Vice President Kamala Harris conducted a meeting with consumer protection, labor and civil rights leaders to speak about the “risks” AI poses, including “discrimination.” She also met with CEOs from Alphabet, Anthropic, Microsoft and OpenAI for discussions about the technology in May.

In April, Biden met with his council of advisors on science and technology to discuss possible safeguards to protect people’s rights from AI.