‘Nightmare’: NYC Influencer’s 1-Year-Old Son Dies After ‘Fighting For His Life’ In Hospital

An influencer’s one-year-old son died after being in the ICU, according to a Thursday social media post from the mother’s account.

Christine Tran Ferguson paid tribute to her son, Asher, in an Instagram post. While she did not reveal the exact cause of Asher’s death, the New York City influencer announced her son was “fighting for his life in the ICU” in a July 3 post. Ferguson has 531,000 followers and blogs about travel, fashion and motherhood.

“My heart is utterly broken and shattered into a million pieces. I will never understand why, nothing makes sense, I’m still in shock, I just want to wake up from this unimaginable nightmare and have you back in my arms,” Ferguson wrote Thursday. (RELATED: Daughter Of Buccaneers Star Dead At Age 2)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine Tran Ferguson • NYC (@tourdelust)

“I can’t even put into words how loved you are. I can’t stop seeing your big smile everywhere I go, I hear your laugh and babbles all day and it just breaks my heart you’re physically not here,” Ferguson continued. “Your room is empty, your stuff untouched. There’s no pain that can ever compare to losing a child & I can’t believe it happened to us.”

Ferguson did not reveal further details about why Asher was in the ICU. He was roughly 15 months old when he died.

“Mama and dada love you so much, you brought us so much joy, and made our family complete. I have never known how much love and happiness I could have until you came into our life,” Ferguson wrote. “Everyday has been torture without you, this pain is unbearable. I still feel like you’re going to reappear but our home is so quiet and empty without you.”