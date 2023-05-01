Daughter Of Buccaneers Star Dead At Age 2

The two-year-old daughter of Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Shaquil Barrett drowned in the family’s swimming pool Sunday.

Authorities rushed Arrayah, the youngest of four children, to a hospital in Tampa, Florida, where she was pronounced dead, according to the BBC. The Buccaneers confirmed her death in a statement released to Twitter.

“Today’s tragic news is heartbreaking for all members of the Buccaneers family,” the organization said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Shaq, Jordanna, and the entire Barrett family during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Police do not believe the circumstances to be suspicious in nature and are investigating the matter as an accident, according to the BBC.

“While no words can provide true comfort at a time such as this, we offer our support and love as they begin to process this very profound loss of their beloved Arrayah,” the team said.

Arrayah turned two on April 19, and was celebrated by Barrett on social media.

“Happy 2nd bday to my cutie girl. So sweet and cute. You made our family complete. I love you baby girl,” the NFL star wrote.

Barrett and his wife Jordanna’s other children are 11, 9 and 8 years old, respectively.