Climate Protesters Block Woman Trying To Drive Baby To Hospital, Video Shows

Just Stop Oil climate protesters blocked a woman from driving her baby to the hospital in London Friday, according to the U.S. Sun.

Climate protesters around the world have been ramping up their demonstrations recently, with Just Stop Oil protesters blocking roads and gluing their hands to roads. Just Stop Oil protested in London and halted traffic on a bridge, preventing a woman from being able to drive her baby to the hospital; she then yelled at the protesters.

Just Stop Oil prevent a woman from taking her baby to the hospital. Absolutely disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/8cQ8mZT0m5 — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) July 21, 2023

“That’s my baby in that car. Move, I have to go to hospital now,” the woman screams in the video.

The protesters can be seen holding hands in the video walking slowly down the street as they block traffic. “Who are you to decide who gets to go? You’re not fucking God,” the woman can be heard saying in the video.

Just Stop Oil protesters have also been involved in other acts of vandalism around the world.

Two protesters in London glued their hands to a priceless Van Gogh painting in an act of defiance, claiming they were protesting against climate change. Two other protesters attempted to destroy another Van Gogh painting by throwing tomato soup against it.

Counter protest groups have started forming in response to Just Stop Oil protesters, with one group, Just Stop Pissing Everyone Off, counterprotesting at least one Just Stop Oil protest.

