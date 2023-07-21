Company Goes Full-On Bud Light With ‘Gay Water’ Release

One newly launched company is releasing “Gay Water” in a response to the backlash Bud Light suffered after partnering with transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

The company, which launched on Thursday, sells a canned vodka soda drink. Twelve cans of Gay Water can be purchased online for a total of $36.50. The company also sells “Gay Water” tumblers and trucker hats. (RELATED: Female Bodybuilder Speaks Out After Being Mislabeled As Trans)

“it’s [sic] hard to believe that there are so few products on the market that represent the community outside of pride month. when you really think about, how many products can you think about that have ‘gay’ in the title? maybe 3?” the website reads. “gay [sic] water has always been a colloquialism for vodka soda, so surprise, that’s our core product. however, we see ourselves as a lifestyle brand here to bring back the original definition of the word gay by putting our products everywhere – your restaurant, your bar, your liquor store, your grocery store, and your home.”

Canned cocktail ‘Gay Water’ aims to cash in on Bud Light’s Dylan Mulvaney disaster https://t.co/CQcJmeuqQt pic.twitter.com/ienQuovOEw — New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2023

The company’s founder, Spencer Hoddeson, told the New York Post that the backlash Bud Light suffered after its decision to partner with Mulvaney inspires him to be more unapologetic in his pro-LGBT stance.

“This will probably change our marketing — and maybe even distribution — strategy. But not in the ways you may think. It will fuel us. We are a brand that is unafraid to fight for our community,” he said.

Hoddesons also told the Post that Bud Light “lacked consistency” in its marketing strategy.

“If a brand wants to be a part of our community, the marketing plan needs to go beyond just a ‘campaign,’ and include a plan to work with the community all year round,” he told the outlet.

Bud Light has lost its spot as America’s best-selling beer amid the backlash. The brand’s sales also suffered a major decline over the July 4 holiday.