REPORT: Bud Light Shoots Down From No. 1 To No. 4 For Most Popular Beers In Bars And Restaurants

It just gets laughably worse for Bud Light.

When it comes to most popular beers sold in bars and restaurants, formerly top-ranked Bud Light is now sitting at No. 4, according to Newsweek who obtained the information from Union — a company that creates software for logging orders.

Under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella, Bud Light previously had the No. 1 ranking for beers sold in 1,100 “high-volume venues” that use Union. However, from April-June in 2023’s second quarter, each Miller Lite, Michelob Ultra and Coors Light outsold Bud Light.

Also revealed in their most recent OnPrem Insights report, Union’s data reportedly shows that Bud Light‘s sales took the hardest hits in South Carolina, North Carolina and Texas, while California had the lowest impact on the Anheuser-Busch beer (because of course).

Bud Light’s Popularity in Bars Has Collapsedhttps://t.co/0zKwKfdJqq — Newsweek (@Newsweek) July 19, 2023

God … how much worse can it get for Bud Light?

Funny story: I went to the store earlier with my wife, and as soon as I walked in, I noticed that they had a whole new shipment of Bud Light come in. You could tell, it was still in their boxes and everything, beside the other new beers that came in. So I’m thinking … oh man, did they actually sell that Bud Light from before (the cooler was full the previous shopping trip)?

I go to the cooler to check things out, and nope, none of the Bud Light that was there before was sold. It was all still there and still jam-packed. And for those who say, “they could have re-filled it,” I was literally petty enough to get my wife to take a picture of the Bud Light in the cooler the last time we were in the shop, which was quite recent. We compared the photo to what they had in the cooler … exactly the same, not even joking. (RELATED: Bud Light Continues To Get Utterly Embarrassed On Social Media After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster)

It was the most hilarious thing ever — and a pure sign that it’s over for Bud Light.

Good riddance.