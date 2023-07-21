Faulkner Goes Scorched Earth On Democrat Who Compares Biden’s Age To A Disability

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner sparred with former New York State Democratic Rep. David Carlucci on Friday over President Joe Biden’s age.

Biden recently changed up his airplane staircase routine, frequently using the 14 steps at the back of the plane that are closer to the ground after several incidents in which he tripped up the stairs. Biden has also made a “concession” to wearing sneakers for comfort and has kipped late-night formal dinners during international trips, Politico reported.

Guest Garrett Ventry began by noting Biden’s popularity in the polls is sinking, with not only Republicans questioning the president’s age but Democrats and Independents too.

Carlucci, however, argued it was a “good” sign if people are focusing on things like stairs and sneakers to campaign on. (RELATED: White House Responds To Biden’s Fall)

“You are in good political shape when your opponents have to attack your shoes or the type of steps you’re taking out of a plane. This is a bad political strategy. I wouldn’t be surprised if we start seeing Republican presidential hopefuls put in their platforms that they’re gonna remove the stairs and put in a fireman’s pole to show their athletic ability,” Carlucci said before Faulkner said, “Oh my goodness!”

“It’s about being the best president of the United States, not about competing for the Olympic gold. Look, just next week we’ll celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act, 33 years. That’s legislation that acknowledges that people with disabilities don’t lack opportunity or capability. They only lack those opportunities when we don’t have –” Carlucci said before Faulkner interjected.

“Wait a minute, I want to just pause there. Are you saying that the president being an octogenarian is some sort of disability? Look my grandmother passed three weeks shy of her 101. Her age wasn’t a disability. I don’t hear anybody saying that. They are talking about – the question is whether or not he has the stamina to do a punishing schedule of the president of the United States. Something that my grandmother, nor yours or probably anybody’s on here would be faced with doing, let alone in their 80s.”

“If it means more comfortable shoes–” Carlucci said before Faulkner once more cut him off.

“I don’t know why you would bring that up because it wasn’t part of the conversation,” she said.

“If we’re talking about wearing comfortable shoes or having different steps into the Air Force One, that’s what is being criticized and that’s what I’m defending,” Carlucci argued.

“We have seen him fall and trip over sandbags that were a couple of inches between the flat surface he was walking on and to. So it is fair that they would – might want to make it easier for him. We have seen him falling on other things, but I don’t know, what’s your take Garrett on calling this a disability?

Ventry agreed with Faulkner, saying he wouldn’t call age a disability.