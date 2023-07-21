Lana Del Rey Spotted Working At Local Waffle House

Famous singer and six time Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey was spotted working behind the counter at an Alabama Waffle House Thursday.

Eagle-eyed fans Karina Cisneros Juarez and Macy Ladner recognized the star, in spite of the fact she was dressed in full uniform and working diligently as an employee. They managed to get up close and personal with their favorite singer, and Del Rey was kind enough to pose for some photographs that were promptly posted all over social media.

“I have been a huuuge fan of Lana Del Rey for over a decade, so meeting her today was truly insane,” Juarez said, according to AL.com.

Lana Del Rey working at Waffle House pic.twitter.com/7V5av4OFrs — honeymoun (@honeymounz) July 20, 2023

Del Rey even gave the Muscle Shoals resident a very special gift after spending some time chatting with her. The famous singer autographed a copy of her 2019 book “Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass,” and gave it to Juarez, per the outlet.

“She was there, wearing a uniform and everything,” Juarez told to AL.com.

Juarez described what it was like to come face-to-face with someone she admired without any warning at all.

“It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice,” Juarez said.

Ladner was also stunned to see the famous singer in such a casual setting. (RELATED: Ben Affleck Spotted Working At Dunkin Drive-Thru Like A True Salt-Of-The-Earth Bostonian)

“It was great! She was so down to earth and real with us,” Ladner said, according to AL.com.

“Talked with me and my friend about our jobs as teachers, about how she’s working on a new recording,” Ladner continued.

Twitter account @honeymounz shared photos and video of Del Rey working at the Waffle House.

It’s unclear what Del Rey was doing in the area, and she is not currently on tour, according to AL.com.