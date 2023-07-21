‘Very Dangerous Situation’: Propane Business Fire Near Airport Causes Explosion, Sends Tanks Flying

A fire at a propane business near the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Thursday evening resulted in an explosion that damaged at least 30 cars and caused propane tanks to hurtle through the air.

Fire crews were called at approximately 5 p.m. July 20 to Bill’s Propane Service near the Phoenix Airport after reports of a fire, Arizona Family reported. Upon arriving, firefighters not only found massive flames had engulfed the business, but propane tanks were shooting through the air.

“They literally become missiles. Very dangerous situation,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade stated, according to the outlet.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS🚨

MASSIVE FIRE AND EXPLOSIONS OUTSIDE THE PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT pic.twitter.com/fOwt9I6mR9 — Anthony DeWitt (@AnthonyDeWitt7) July 21, 2023



Fire crews reported hundreds of tanks scattered throughout the immediate area, with some landing as far as 500 yards from “ground zero,” KTAR reported.

Residents and businesses within a one mile radius of the blaze were reportedly evacuated. More than 150 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, per Arizona Family. Using between 75-80 trucks, fire crews were eventually successful, but not before at least 30 vehicles had been engulfed in the inferno, KTAR stated. (RELATED: Video Shows Suspected Gas Explosion Sending Multiple Cars Flying, Ripping Open Road)

McDade explained the nature of the fire made it difficult to fight. Fire crews needed to surround the fire, cool the area down and then turn off the gas, AZ Family reported.

Though the blaze occurred near the Phoenix Airport, flight operations were not affected by the fire, FOX 10 reported. The fire, however, did disrupt the operations of the Valley Metro service, with trains being rerouted in light of the blaze, per AZ Family.

Fire officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire and reported no injuries, despite the very dangerous situation.