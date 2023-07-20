Video Shows Suspected Gas Explosion Sending Multiple Cars Flying, Ripping Open Road

A suspected gas explosion sent multiple cars flying in Johannesburg Wednesday, reportedly claiming one life and leaving 48 others injured.

Videos depicting the aftermath show a main road torn apart by the sheer force of the explosion. Several vehicles were overturned and scattered.

WATCH: Shocking video of the unexplained explosion in Johannesburg that took away 1 life and injured 41 pic.twitter.com/OBzHKYW0PJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 20, 2023

Eyewitnesses of the tragedy reported experiencing the ground shake before a loud blast erupted, causing a section of Bree Street to collapse completely, according to BBC.

While the exact cause of the blast remains uncertain, authorities from the Gauteng province think the blast may have resulted from underground gas pipes rupturing, per the BBC.

Egoli Gas, a local supplier, reported a small leak in one of their pipes. However, the supplier doubts this caused the explosion, the outlet noted. As investigations are ongoing, authorities have reportedly requested the supplier to inspect their other pipes in the vicinity.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi addressed the media Thursday, revealing twelve individuals were still receiving medical treatment for their injuries, per the BBC.

Emergency services are currently treating Bree Street as potentially hazardous, and evacuations are being carried out to ensure safety, the outlet reported. Officials have also reportedly urged the public to avoid the area until further notice. (RELATED: Suspected Gas Explosion In Paris Leaves Multiple Injured, In Critical Condition)

The electricity supply in the region has been shut down, and streets have been cordoned off, per the BBC.