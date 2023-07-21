Blaze Torches Rand Paul’s Kentucky Office

Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s Bowling Green, Kentucky, office was damaged in a fire Friday morning.

The fire severely damaged a commercial building on State Street that includes Paul’s local office, the Bowling Green Daily News reported. Authorities responded to the blaze at 1:45 am, according to a Bowling Green Fire Department spokeswoman. The building’s roof caved in, the spokeswoman added, and it sustained serious structural damage. (RELATED: Police Detain Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked Congressional Staffers)

Videos posted on social media showed firefighters continuing to combat the blaze as late as 8:30am.

BG Fire crews still on scene at a structure fire on State Street. The building housed Sen. Rand Paul’s Bg office. Traffic is being detoured. Cause unknown as of 8:30 this morning. More to come. pic.twitter.com/6CoTdgBxH5 — Will Whaley (@Will_Whaley_) July 21, 2023

“We are thankful for the Bowling Green first responders who arrived quickly to the scene to put out the fire, and are continuing to work with authorities to assess damages and to determine a cause. We have a very well established emergency management plan and have the ability to continue operations that will not impact our work helping Kentuckians,” Paul said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.