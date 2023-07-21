Good Samaritan Rescues Kidnapped Teen After Seeing ‘Help Me’ Sign

A good Samaritan rescued a 13-year-old Texas girl from an alleged kidnapper after noticing a “help me” sign in the window of a vehicle in California.

Police arrested and charged Steven Robert Sablan, 61, with one count of kidnapping and one count of transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Authorities were alerted to a possible kidnapped victim in Long Beach, California, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office published Thursday.

On July 6, the 13-year-old victim was allegedly approached by Sablan, who was in his car, while walking down a street in San Antonio. Prosecutors allege that Sablan threatened the victim with a handgun telling her, “If you don’t get in the car with me, I am going to hurt you,” the release stated.

Fearing for her life, the young teen complied, at which point Sablan allegedly began asking her questions, including her age. After she told him she was 13, he allegedly sexually assaulted her multiple times over the next two days as they drove to California, according to the release.

On July 9, Sablan allegedly parked his vehicle in Long Beach, leaving the teen inside as he went to a laundromat to wash their clothes. While Sablan was gone, the teen scribbled “Help Me” on a piece of paper and placed it in the window of the vehicle in the hopes that someone would see it, according to authorities. (RELATED: Pack Of Bloodhounds, iPad Help Track Down Man Accused Of Luring 11-Year-Old Girl Into Car)

A good Samaritan saw the sign and immediately contacted authorities, who found Sablan standing near the vehicle as the victim mouthed “Help” from inside the car. A search of the vehicle allegedly produced a black BB gun, a “Help me” sign, and a pair of handcuffs, the release stated.

Sablan is scheduled to be arraigned July 31 in the United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces a statutory maximum sentence of life in federal prison, according to the release.