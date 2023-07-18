Two Arrested After Teen Escapes Alleged Kidnappers Who Raped, Chained Her To Bed For Week

Two suspects were arrested Sunday in Texas after a teenage girl was allegedly raped and trapped by her kidnappers.

The 18-year-old victim was chained to a bed for weeks and sexually abused in a north Harris County home until police were called Sunday, according to KHOU. Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jose Reyes and 29-year-old Jaqueline Macias and charged both suspects with kidnapping. Reyes’ bond was set at $100,000 and Macias’ bond was set at $50,000.

CONSTABLES ARREST SUSPECTS FOR KIDNAPPING Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js and Download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips, traffic accidents and road conditions in your area. pic.twitter.com/xprw1tAKEu — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 17, 2023

The young woman met Reyes at an undisclosed location when he invited her to come home with him, according to Constable Mark Herman. When the victim arrived at the house, Macias was also there, and the suspects held the victim in a room chained to a bed where she was raped for approximately one month.

“It seemed like the male suspect was able to gain her confidence, met her somewhere and got her to go back willingly,” Herman said.

The victim escaped when Reyes and Marcias briefly left the house, according to the report. She went from door-to-door in the Foxwood subdivision searching for help. One unidentified woman claims the victim was shaking and barefoot when she came to her house.

“She did everything in all her fibers to get out of her restraints, get out the door,” Herman said, according to KHOU. “She was in disarray, confused, as anyone would be, and wanted help.”

. @Pct4Constable just entered the home where an 18-year-old was allegedly held captive & sexually abused for days. The teen was able to escape last night. 2 people have been arrested & are being charged with aggravated kidnapping. We will have the latest coming up on @KHOU at 6 pic.twitter.com/5CEFjt9fRa — Anayeli Ruiz KHOU (@AnayeliNews) July 17, 2023

Restraint marks were present on the victims arms and legs. She was taken to a hospital where her injuries were treated, KHOU reported.

Reyes and Marcia may face additional charges. The suspects are a couple who had a baby during the same time period the woman was held captive and sexually abused.