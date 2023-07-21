‘A Binary Choice’: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Badger Alyssa Farah Griffin For Not Backing Biden’s 2024 Bid

Co-hosts on “The View” badgered Alyssa Farah Griffin Friday over her refusal to vote for President Joe Biden in 2024, even though she also refused to support former President Donald Trump.

Biden announced his re-election bid April 25 with a video posted to social media, and faces challenges from guru Marianne Williamson and activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Democratic primary. Griffin, who has been very critical of Trump, said that she would not vote for Biden in 2024, citing disagreements on policy issues.

“I could absolutely never support Donald Trump again. That’s not even a question to me, but I also probably won’t support Joe Biden,” Griffin said, citing her disagreements with how Biden handled Ukraine and Afghanistan. “I’ll like, write someone in.” (RELATED: ‘Hogwash’: Tim Scott Taunts ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Ahead Of Appearance On The Show)

“Why not?” Joy Behar asked.

“Because he doesn’t reflect my beliefs,” Griffin responded.

WATCH:



Co-host Joy Behar pressed Griffin over the differences, claiming Trump was to blame for the withdrawal from Afghanistan and that Biden was backing Ukraine.

“We’re talking in binaries and a presidential election is a binary choice,” Ana Navarro said later. “But it’s very difficult and I think you sometimes underestimate it. It’s very difficult when you have grown up in a party, when you have worked in a party, when you’ve got party loyalty, it’s difficult to go from ‘I’m not going to vote’ to ‘I’m going to vote for the Democrat.’ I’ve done it.”

“The choice is a man, who in my view, is a threat to national security, a threat to democracy, a threat to world order, evil, crazy and unstable, and I have a binary choice, I either vote for the whack job or I vote for Joe Biden,” Navarro said.

Navarro cited her votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020, and expressed her intention to vote for Biden in 2024. Navarro and other co-hosts on “The View” attacked the moderate “No Labels” group over a potential third-party run Monday.

Griffin said she would probably write in former Republican Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, who promised to back admitting Ukraine to NATO during a July 12 CNN appearance. Griffin also praised Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, saying she could support them.

