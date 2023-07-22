Abortion Advocates Attack Pro-Lifers Outside Planned Parenthood Clinic

Pro-life demonstrators standing outside a Planned Parenthood clinic were attacked by at least one person during a Saturday event in Washington DC.

A man in a blue and orange shirt is seen attacking a member of the Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) who was on the sidewalk, according to video posted by PAAU founder Terrisa Bukovinac on Twitter. A woman in a white shirt shouted at and tussled with the PAAU demonstrators, while two “clinic escorts” apparently attempted to defuse the situation. (RELATED: ‘The Deepest Level Of Corruption’: Tucker Blasts FBI Inaction Over Firebombed Pregnancy Center)

Police refused to press charges against the man and woman, Bukovinac said in the post. The video posted on Twitter did not show the start of the altercation.

WATCH:

🚨Two proaborts decided to assault me and another pro-life defender outside Planned Parenthood in Washington DC this morning simply for standing on the sidewalk offering resources to families in crisis The police refused to press charges @PAAUNOW pic.twitter.com/CEUzH4az5Y — Terrisa Bukovinac (@Terrisalin) July 22, 2023

In a press release, Bukovinac said, “Even as a progressive atheist I understand that the abortion industrial complex is responsible for a mass genocide which will require immense bravery to dismantle. Pro-lifers must remain committed to total non-violence to effectively challenge the institution of legal child killing in our nation and around the globe.”

Since the leak of the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in May 2022, dozens of crisis pregnancy centers and prolife groups have been vandalized or otherwise attacked. One crisis pregnancy center hired a private investigator to look into a firebombing in Buffalo, New York.

A man armed with a pistol and a knife was arrested in June 2022 near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home after telling police officers he intended to kill the justice to give his life “purpose,” according to an affidavit. Congress passed legislation to enhance protection for the Supreme Court after the incident.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

