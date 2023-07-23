CBP Officers Cut The Cheese, Find Cocaine

Texas CBP officers who cut the cheese found cocaine.

Cocaine reportedly concealed within multiple cheese wheels was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers Thursday at the Presidio Port of Entry, according to a local media release.

🚨 ALERT! 🚨 CBP Officers uncover shocking drug smuggling operation involving cocaine-filled cheese! Unbelievable story at Presidio Port of Entry. Don’t miss this jaw-dropping exposé! 😱 Read the full report here: https://t.co/0nLVbpmyhC #breakingnews — Patriot911 (@Patriot911News) July 22, 2023

Four cheese wheels were discovered to contain 17.8 pounds of cocaine in seven bundles, per the report. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Describes Time When He Was ‘Smoking Anything That Even Remotely Resembled Crack Cocaine’)

“Smugglers will sometimes try to conceal contraband in items that appear innocent to deflect suspicion,” CBP Presidio Port Director Daniel Mercado said. “The thorough and extensive inspections performed by CBP officers stopped this unusual drug load from reaching its intended destination.”

A pick-up truck arriving from Mexico via the vehicle lanes was flagged for secondary inspection. CBP officers then located the undeclared cheese wheels, which were examined and scanned by x-ray system equipment. The screening result marked the items as suspicious.

When CBP officers cut into the cheese, they discovered the narcotics.

The cocaine and the vehicle were seized by CBP officers. The 22-year-old driver was handed over to Homeland Security Investigations to be criminally charged for the failed smuggling attempt.

This comes after cocaine was found July 2 in the White House after Hunter Biden visited the president. The first son is infamously known for his history of cocaine use and crack addition. The Secret Service concluded its investigation of the white powdery substance July 13 after failing to identify a suspect.