Newly Released Video Shows Police Shootout With Suspect In Crowded Supermarket

Newly released video shows a police shootout with a suspect in a crowded New Mexico supermarket.

Horrified shoppers watched only feet away from the suspect and police as they engaged in a deadly shootout June 24 at the El Mezquite Market in Albuquerque, according to KRQE News.

Mark Peter, the 41-year-old suspect, was reportedly found unconscious in his car by an Autozone employee before the shooting. Police arrived at the store in the middle of the El Mezquite Market on 98th Street around 3:30 p.m. after receiving a concerned phone call from the employee about the unresponsive man.

Peter had several felony warrants out for his arrest, police discovered after running the plate of his vehicle. One warrant was for drug trafficking after he was found by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies in April. (RELATED: Hospital Shooting Leaves Security Guards Dead, 1 Injured)

Peter reportedly drove away as soon as he woke up, prompting police to pop his car’s tires. The suspect was stopped in front of a street near Churches Chicken before he entered the El Mezquite Market.

“In total, P.A.’s were given for over 14 minutes before the car drove away from officers,” Commander Kyle Hartsock said at a press conference Wednesday.

Officers tried to tase the Peter, but he reportedly then opened fire. There was chaos at the checkout lines where at least seven customers were reportedly in danger when gunfire erupted. Officers returned fire.

Peter reportedly fired 13 shots. Police reportedly fired back with 45 shots.

Two store clerks were killed in crossfire along with the suspect. No one else was reported injured.