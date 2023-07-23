Hospital Shooting Leaves Security Guard Dead, 1 Injured

A shooting inside a Portland hospital left one security guard dead and another person injured Saturday, authorities say.

Security guard Bobby Smallwood was killed after a gunman allegedly opened fire inside the Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital at 11 a.m. Saturday, CBS News reported. Though Smallwood was rushed to a trauma center, he ultimately succumbed to his injuries later that day, the outlet stated.

Press Release: UPDATE #2: Additional Information about Confrontation Involving Suspect in Hospital Shooting

Link: https://t.co/YlCot3i2LW pic.twitter.com/4x8eMRb4PK — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) July 23, 2023



Following the shooting, first responders locked down the hospital and began searching for the suspected shooter. A suspect was later pulled over by authorities approximately 15 miles from the hospital. During that traffic stop, three law enforcement officials opened fire on the suspect, who died at the scene, according to a release from the Portland Police Bureau (PPB). Police did not confirm whether the suspect was armed or if he had fired upon police, CBS News reported. (RELATED: Police Arrest Suspect In Connections With Dallas Hospital Shooting That Left Two Nurses Dead: Report)

“Per Bureau policy, the identity of Bureau members involved shall be released within 15 days, absent a credible security threat. No other police agencies were involved in the use of deadly force,” the PPB released in a statement, according to the release.

“In addition to the East County Major Crimes investigation, as part of the use of force review process, the Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident, including the initial response, resources requested, tactics used, and post shooting actions,” that statement continued.

In addition to Smallwood, a hospital staff member was also injured in the alleged shooting, but was reported to be in stable condition, CBS News reported.