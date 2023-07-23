‘No Reason Why This Would Be Withheld’: Jonathan Turley Lays Out Why Biden Bribery Doc Should Be Taken Seriously

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley laid out Sunday why the FBI FD-1023 form relating to the Biden family allegedly taking foreign bribes should be taken seriously.

Department of Justice whistleblowers provided Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley with the FD-1023 form which includes details on allegations the Bidens took bribes. The document contains allegations that Hunter Biden and Joe Biden were bribed by Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who founded the energy firm Burisma.

Among the allegations laid forward, Zlochevsky allegedly told an FBI source it would take investigators more than a decade to find records of illicit payments to President Biden. The FBI did not want to release the document. (RELATED: Media Spins Up Bogus Talking Point To Dismiss FBI’s Biden Bribery Doc)

Turley said the FBI is becoming the place where evidence “goes to die,” especially if it has the Biden name on it.

“We have no idea why this was not shared. The key about that 1023, is that it mirrors perfectly what the House committees have found. It describes how the Bidens prefer to use a labyrinth of accounts and banks to hide payments; that no payments would go to what’s referred to as ‘the big guy,’ a term we’ve seen on the laptop and that this was all an effort to conceal these transactions. That’s exactly what the committees have found in looking at transactions from the banks. So there’s no reason why this would be withheld, because it confirmed independent information that they had access to.”

IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee that the Department of Justice pressured prosecutors not to charge Hunter Biden with felony tax charges, and that U.S. Attorney David Weiss did not have full control over the investigation. Ziegler also testified that the Biden family and its associates took roughly $17 million from foreign business interests in Ukraine, Romania and China.