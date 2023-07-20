DOJ Whistleblowers Sent FBI Form With Biden Bribery Allegations To Chuck Grassley, Senator Says

Department of Justice (DOJ) whistleblowers provided Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) FD-1023 form with allegations that the Bidens took bribes, according to a press release.

Grassley disclosed the FD-1023 form Thursday and it contains allegations that Joe and Hunter Biden were bribed by Mykola Zlochevsky, the Ukrainian oligarch who founded energy firm Burisma that brought Hunter Biden onto its board in 2014. (RELATED: ‘Pushed To Pay’: Ukrainian Oligarch Who Allegedly Bribed The Bidens Was ‘Forced’ Into Sending Money, FBI Form Says)

🚨DOJ whistleblowers sent Chuck Grassley the FBI FD-1023 form with the Biden bribery allegations, press release says🚨 @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Chp1uWUNYj — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) July 20, 2023

“For the better part of a year, I’ve been pushing the Justice Department and FBI to provide details on its handling of very significant allegations from a trusted FBI informant implicating then-Vice President Biden in a criminal bribery scheme. While the FBI sought to obfuscate and redact, the American people can now read this document for themselves, without the filter of politicians or bureaucrats, thanks to brave and heroic whistleblowers,” Grassley said in the press release.

“What did the Justice Department and FBI do with the detailed information in the document? And why have they tried to conceal it from Congress and the American people for so long? The Justice Department and FBI have failed to come clean, but Chairman Comer and I intend to find out,” he added.

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, Chair of the House Oversight Committee, also released a statement about the FBI FD-1023 form.

“The FBI’s Biden Bribery Record tracks closely with the evidence uncovered by the Oversight Committee’s Biden family influence peddling investigation. In the FBI’s record, the Burisma executive claims that he didn’t pay the ‘big guy’ directly but that he used several bank accounts to conceal the money. That sounds an awful lot like how the Bidens conduct business: using multiple bank accounts to hide the source and total amount of the money,” he said.

“At our hearing with IRS whistleblowers, they testified that they had never seen or heard of this record during the Biden criminal investigation, despite having potentially corroborating evidence. Given the misconduct and politicization at the Department of Justice, the American people must be able to read this record for themselves. I thank Senator Grassley for providing much needed transparency to the American people. We must hold the Department of Justice accountable for seeking to bury this record to protect the Bidens.”