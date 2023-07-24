Arsenal Fans Brawl Each Other In MetLife Stadium While Gunners Get Spanked By Manchester United In Pre-Season Friendly

Ahh … the soccer fan.

A video is circulating online showing a massive brawl breaking out during the football-turned-soccer MetLife Stadium match between Arsenal and Manchester United. The American contest was a pre-season showdown between the two English Premier League clubs.

The Red Devils rolled over the Gunners, getting the 2-0 victory thanks to their stars Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho. And it was anything but a pre-season “friendly” between the rivals, as things were competitive throughout.

In fact, things got so intense between the two that a large brawl exploded in the stands — but with a twist. It wasn’t Manchester United fans fighting the fanbase of Arsenal. Instead, it was Gunners fans fighting each other.

Outright chaos.

WATCH:

Arsenal ‘fans’ beefing each other last night… What is the actual point? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/firm4mqDCL — Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) July 23, 2023

Man, foreigners really do love their soccer (especially England), and I don’t blame ’em. Yeah, I’m sure a lot of Americans were in the crowd too, but I guarantee the English and other nationalities traveled heavily. They always do.

I’ve talked about my love for soccer before, this as somebody who used to hate the sport but now calls it by its nickname of “the beautiful game” — and that’s because it is. I used to be like most Americans and thought soccer fans were straight lunatics, which … well, they are. But now, I understand. Soccer will just do that to you.

Plus, you gotta think about it like this: As we all know, fútbol is the most popular sport in the world, and if you’re a fan of an EPL team (like I am), then you get that literally millions and millions of people all across the world are emotionally invested. So when you mix that in with a league championship, several tournament titles and also the European Champions League up for grabs … yeah, things can get a bit intense. And I wouldn’t have it any other way. (RELATED: USWNT Nearly Makes History With Whopping TV Ratings For World Cup Opening Win)

I’m happy to see you almost back, soccer. I’ve missed you.