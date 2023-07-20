Editorial

Americans Continue Their Rejection Of Bud Light As Beer Giant Hilariously Blasted For Simply Supporting A Sports Team

A view of rainbow bottles of Bud Light during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards New York at New York Hilton Midtown on May 04, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Andrew Powell Contributor
This is absolutely hilarious.

Even when they just simply try to show support for the United States Women’s National Team (soccer), Bud Light is still getting hilariously blasted by Americans.

Being hammered with boycotts and backlash ever since their disastrous partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light posted a two-word tweet prior to USWNT’s World Cup opener Friday in Australia.

“Let’s goooooo,” Bud Light‘s official Twitter account tweeted Thursday morning, tagging the U.S. women’s soccer team with an American flag emoji attached.

But despite Bud Light’s attempt at being patriotic, it was quickly shot down in a blaze of glory.

Dude, I died laughing … these guys can’t even support a sports team without getting hammered. (RELATED: REPORT: Bud Light Shoots Down From No. 1 To No. 4 For Most Popular Beers In Bars And Restaurants)

No way on Earth Bud Light recovers at this point. It’s a wrap.