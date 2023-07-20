Americans Continue Their Rejection Of Bud Light As Beer Giant Hilariously Blasted For Simply Supporting A Sports Team

This is absolutely hilarious.

Even when they just simply try to show support for the United States Women’s National Team (soccer), Bud Light is still getting hilariously blasted by Americans.

Being hammered with boycotts and backlash ever since their disastrous partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Bud Light posted a two-word tweet prior to USWNT’s World Cup opener Friday in Australia.

“Let’s goooooo,” Bud Light‘s official Twitter account tweeted Thursday morning, tagging the U.S. women’s soccer team with an American flag emoji attached.

But despite Bud Light’s attempt at being patriotic, it was quickly shot down in a blaze of glory.

You’re cheering on the womens soccer team. Answer me this: What is a woman? — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2023

Women’s? Or just whomever says they are women? — BEARDED NAVY GOAT (@navygoat1) July 20, 2023

don’t drag them down with you! — Peter Vincer (@PeterVincer) July 20, 2023

Oh, you guys know the difference between a man and a woman now? — Sean D Knight (@SeanDKnight) July 20, 2023

Nobody buys your socks either. pic.twitter.com/gOZ2nLjZGR — Chaz / Chop (@ChasParker1) July 20, 2023

Dude, I died laughing … these guys can’t even support a sports team without getting hammered. (RELATED: REPORT: Bud Light Shoots Down From No. 1 To No. 4 For Most Popular Beers In Bars And Restaurants)

No way on Earth Bud Light recovers at this point. It’s a wrap.