Biden Admin Sues Texas Over Floating Border Barrier

The Biden administration is suing Texas over its floating buoy barrier along the southern border, according to a Monday court filing.

The lawsuit alleges that Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott violated several areas of the law and that Abbott should be required to promptly remove the barrier, according to the court filing. Abbott announced in early June that the state of Texas would erect a floating buoy barrier in the Rio Grande River to deter illegal immigration. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Biden’s DHS Chief Totally Ignores Question About Record Number Of Migrants Being Let Into The US)

The lawsuit alleges that Abbott’s barrier violates two sections of the Rivers and Harbors Appropriation Act of 1899 for allegedly obstructing navigable waters and allegedly flouting approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to the court filing.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) threatened legal action in a letter to Abbott last week, to which the Texas governor responded: “See you in court, Mr. President.” Abbott responded Monday, reiterating his willingness to fight the Biden administration’s efforts to end the buoy barriers at the border.

“While I share the humanitarian concerns noted in your lawyers’ letter, Mr. President, your finger points in the wrong direction. Neither of us wants to see another death in the Rio Grande River. Yet your open-border policies encourage migrants to risk their lives by crossing illegally through the water, instead of safely and legally at a port of entry. Nobody drowns on a bridge,” Abbott’s letter read.

“To end the risk that migrants will be harmed crossing the border illegally, you must fully enforce the laws of the United States that prohibit illegal immigration between ports of entry. In the meantime, Texas will fully utilize its constitutional authority to deal with the crisis you have caused,” Abbott said.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.