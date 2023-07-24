Eric Adams Cracks Sex Joke After Heckler Shouts ‘F*ck You, A**hole’

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams cracked a sex joke Monday after a heckler shouted a profanity-laced insult at him.

Adams was giving a press briefing when one passerby took ire at Adams’ handling of the homeless crisis.

“Fuck you, Eric Adams. Fuck you, asshole,” a woman screamed. “You are messing with homeless people!”

"She said I'm messing with homeless people. You know that, one should be happy if someone wants to make love to them," Adams laughed before moving on to a reporters' question.

Adams has been struggling to get a grip on the city’s homelessness crisis. The city’s former chief housing officer, Jessica Katz, announced in May she would be stepping down from her role. Adams had allegedly opposed a piece of legislation Katz supported, which would end the requirement that homeless people stay in homeless shelters for 90 days before they’re eligible to receive vouchers for city-funded housing, according to The New York Times.

The Big Apple is reportedly housing more illegal migrants than homeless residents, NBC 4 New York reported. The influx of migrants has put a strain on the city’s resources.