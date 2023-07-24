Two Hikers Found Dead In Valley Of Fire, Possibly From Record-High Heat

Two women were found dead Saturday at the Valley of Fire State Park, 45 miles northeast of Las Vegas, as record temperatures triggered an excessive heat warning.

The pair were found after a separate group of hikers noticed them go onto a park trail Saturday morning but apparently failing to return, according to KLAS News. The concerned party reportedly called authorities who arrived at 2:48 p.m. to perform a wellness check and discovered one of the women dead on the trails. The Nevada State Park Police subsequently requested search and rescue assistance from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, who found the other woman in a canyon, KLAS reports.

Officers have not given any information on the causes of either woman’s death or confirmation of their identities; the Nevada State Park Police are continuing their investigation, reports KLAS. (RELATED: REPORT: Maintenance Worker Finds Man Dead At Death Valley National Park In California)

The women’s deaths come amidst a historic heatwave in southern Nevada, according to KTNV meteorologist Justin Bruce. The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning in the state for a record-matching ten consecutive days. The 115 degrees recorded at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport tops a record set in 1937, the first year of temperature recording in Vegas history, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

Dangerous heat will continue for several more days. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING remains in effect through Saturday for the Owens Valley and Mojave Desert. Tips: Limit time outside, do outdoor activities in the early morning if possible, drink plenty of water and wear light clothes. pic.twitter.com/Nu5uIPWi8d — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 19, 2023

The Clark County Coroner’s Office says at least 16 people in Clark County, Nevada alone have succumbed to heat-related deaths this year, according to KTNV.