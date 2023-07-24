Couple Facing Charges For Springing Women Out Of Jail, Allegedly Forcing Them Into Sex Trade

A Florida couple is facing charges of human trafficking after allegedly springing three women from jail and forcing them into prostitution, according to officials.

Authorities accuse Joselito Martinez and Tanya Wurster of trafficking three women in various places throughout Central Florida between 2019 and 2021, Fox 35 reported July 21. The women were reportedly bonded out of jail by the couple, who provided them a place to live.

The couple then allegedly forced the women into performing “commercial sex acts with customers,” an enterprise which garnered Martinez and Wurster more than $300,000 over the course of two years, the outlet stated, citing the Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

In order to get the women to comply, Martinez allegedly used “narcotics, threats of violence, and humiliating acts such as shaving the victim’s head to control the victim,” the outlet stated. In addition, Martinez allegedly branded the women as his property with tattoos. (RELATED: ‘Serial Monster’: Pointed-Teeth Michigan Man Facing 20 New Charges Including Running A Sex-Trafficking Ring)

Martinez and Wurster share a child together who was allegedly present at the home where the alleged prostitution was taking place, Fox 35 reported.

As Martinez and Wurster were allegedly searching for new victims, authorities believe the couple may have victimized more women and are asking anyone with further information regarding the couple to contact the MBI, the outlet stated.

The couple was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail, according to Fox 35.